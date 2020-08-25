Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Director of Food Department Makran division Younus Akhtar on Monday said Food Sector had initiated a low-price flour campaign in Makran division aimed to provide facilities to people in the area.

He said the low-priced flour drive was being affected in the area due to closure of flour mills. In this regard, the Food Department also warned to the owners of flour mills to provide cheap flour with quality to people in Panjgur and other areas otherwise wheat quota and license of those flour mills would be canceled if they did not follow the instruction of Food Department in this context.

There are available quotas of wheat for the flour mills in the area but their owners are not taking wheat quotas from the Food Sector, he said.

The Food Sector was in cooperation with the flour mills’ owners to ensure the provision of facilities of flour to people on low-price in the area, he added.