Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, JUI-F Chief has summoned meeting of 10 small parties on Thursday.

According to sources the meeting will take place at the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), National Party (NP) and ANP have been invited in the meeting. Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Jamiat Ahle Hadith, JUP and Qaumi Watan party, Mir Israr Ullah of BNP-Awami and BNP Mengal group have also been invited to participate in the meeting. BNP (Mengal group) has parted ways with government.

Sources said the future strategy will be evolved in the meeting of 10 small parties. The mechanism will also be worked out with reference to PPP and PML-N and anti -government movement.