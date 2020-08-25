Share:

The Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal visited NAB Lahore office, where Director General NAB Lahore along with investigation teams reviewed the progress of investigations in mega corruption cases against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Department excise and taxation officers and officials in issuance of liquor license to private hotel.

The progress in alleged money laundering reference against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his family, the case against Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and the alleged change in the Lahore master plan against former DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema was also reviewed.

Ongoing Inquiry against Punjab Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Minister Sibtain Khan, PTI MPA Malik Ghazanfar Abbas Chahina, PTI MNA Khusro Bakhtiar, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Javanbakht, PTI leader Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar in assets beyond means case was also reviewed.

A detailed briefing was also given on the progress made so far in other important cases apart from complaints of alleged corruption in recruitment and transfer posting in Punjab Employment Social Security against Punjab Provincial Minister for Labor Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi.

The NAB Chairman issued instructions to bring the investigation to a logical conclusion in all cases according to merit as soon as possible.

Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal reiterated his commitment that NAB s sole and exclusive purpose is to eradicate corruption from the country and play its role in the country s development.

He said NAB is an investigation agency and has nothing to do with the politics, NAB officers have full commitment to the country and the nation.

He further said that NAB has so far recovered Rs.466 billion from the accused and deposited it back in the national exchequer.