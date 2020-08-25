Share:

islamabad - The dim, ominous first trailer for Matt Reeves’ the Caped Crusader re-re-boot, The Batman, features an unlikely star turn from a 1991 Nirvana classic.

The preview of Robert Pattinson’s first trip under the cowl as the title character is in keeping with the bleak vibe of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, but beyond the brief glimpses of the Riddler (Paul Dano) and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, the star that almost steals the show is a grinding, orchestral remix of “Something in the Way” from Nirvana’s breakthrough major label debut, Nevermind.

The original version of the song, a delicate acoustic dirge though to be about the period where late singer Kurt Cobain lived under a bridge in his native Aberdeen, Washington, features a cello. But the trailer version amps up the drama considerably, giving the song an almost industrial-meets-classical vibe. Cobain’s forlorn vocals undergird Commissioner Gordon’s investigation, with the familiar version overlaid with thundering drums, chilly piano and a fuller orchestral treatment as it builds to a crescendo unveiling the movie’s logo.

The Batman, due out Oct. 21, 2021, also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard and John Turturro.