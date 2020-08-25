Share:

RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq on Monday said strict action will be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-dengue campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilisation of all available resources to check occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in high risk union councils of the district.

He said staff deployed for anti-dengue drive has been told that no negligence would be tolerated, adding that 100 per cent attendance must be ensured.