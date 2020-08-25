Share:

A car bomb exploded near the Balkh district of northern Balkh province killing at least one soldier and injuring six others on Tuesday, Hebatullah Alizai, commander of 209 Shaheen Army Corps, said.

”At least 1 commando soldier was killed and 6 others were wounded in a car bomb close to the commando compound in Balkh district of Balkh province," the commander said.

The blast occurred at around 9 a.m. local time (4:30 GMT), a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Interior said.

According to 1 TV broadcaster, one soldier died and about 40 people, including both — military and civilians, were injured .