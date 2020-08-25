Share:

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that a joint course of action will be announced by key opposition parties in the next few days.

Shehbaz Sharif made the remarks after a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman at his Islamabad residence.

"We will announce a course of action in a few days," Shehbaz said while addressing a press conference alongside Fazl.

"We had a good conversation [with Fazl] and are in consensus. We will sit together with other opposition parties and take this consultation session forward," he said

Fazl, adding to Shehbaz's remarks, said that they had a good meeting and that the opposition was well on their way to arriving at a common platform.

"We had already called a meeting of the smaller opposition parties for today; however, it was postponed due to Mir Hasil Bizenjo's death. The meeting will now be held at a later date," he said.

He added that opposition parties were firm on working together towards a joint strategy. "We want all the opposition parties united on a joint strategy," Fazl said.