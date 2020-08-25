Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday underscored the importance of just resolution of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

This was transpired during separate meetings of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan with a delegation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union headed by its President Gabriela Cuevas Barron here.

Talking to the visiting dignitary, President Dr. Arif Alvi urged the world community to take notice of Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the people of IIOJK are in extreme misery as India has unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent people, which is a clear violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir issue. He expressed the confidence that IPU would play its role to protect the rights of the people of IIOJK.

Speaking on the occasion, Gabriela Cuevas Barron, who is also senator for Maxico, said that her country wants to work with Pakistan to promote closer ties in areas of mutual interest.

Both the sides emphasized the need for further strengthening bilateral relations in all fields to the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Mexico. President Alvi expressed the hope that the visit of the President of IPU to Pakistan would help strengthen parliamentary relations between the Parliament of Pakistan and IPU member parliaments. Later, while talking to the IPU President Gabriela Cuevas Barron, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of just resolution of IIOJK dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

According to a statement of PM Office media wing, the Prime Minister and the IPU President exchanged views on host of issues including inter-parliamentary cooperation, Covid-19 pandemic and regional peace and security.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister highlighted the growing wave of ‘Hindutva’ under the RSS-BJP dispensation, which had emerged as a serious threat not only for minorities in India but also for regional peace and security.

As conflict resolution is one of the IPU’s key strategic priorities, the Prime Minister while emphasizing the important role of the international community in resolving the ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world, underscored the importance of just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

The Prime Minister appreciated Gabriela Barron’s contribution as IPU President to advance the role of parliaments and parliamentarians and highlighted the role of IPU in facilitating parliamentary diplomacy. The Prime Minister highlighted the unprecedented global health and economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister noted that the government’s emphasis had been on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

The “smart lockdown” policy and other measures taken by the government had led to a significant improvement in the pandemic situation in Pakistan, the Prime Minister underlined.

He also underscored Pakistan’s long-standing support for a political solution in Afghanistan and positive contribution towards an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.