ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that strengthening business to business ties among the people of Pakistan and China is a foremost priority of the government.

He was talking to a delegation of Chinese investors along with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing who called on him in Islamabad on Monday. The delegation comprised representative of Power Construction Corporation of China (Power China), China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), China Gezhouba (Group) Pakistan, China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Company Ltd, China Railway Group Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Machinery Engineering Corporation and China Mobile Pakistan Limited.

While welcoming the representatives of leading Chinese companies, the Prime Minister said Pakistan accords great importance to strengthening its relations with China. The Prime Minister assured the Chinese investors that his government will accord highest priority to the provision of all possible facilitation to the Chinese investors. He reiterated that Pakistan and China have shared destiny.

The Prime Minister asked the Chinese business houses to establish their regional offices in Pakistan.

The Chinese investors thanked the Prime Minister for his personal interest in facilitating Chinese investors and business community in Pakistan. The participants expressed satisfaction over business friendly policies of the present government especially in improving ease of doing business.

While speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador said various reforms introduced at policy and implementation level have enhanced confidence of the Chinese business community and Pakistan is being looked as a major partner in development in the post COVID-19 environment.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Javed Afridi CEO Haier were also present. Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razaq Dawood, Chairman Board of Investment Atif R Bokhari, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa also attended the meeting.