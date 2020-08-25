Share:

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday Prime Minister Imran Khan would not back down from holding PML-N leadership accountable for their alleged corrupt practices during their respective tenures.

Fawad Chaudhry said this while talking to a private news channel. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already categorically said that whatever the opposition did, the accountability of the corrupt would not be stopped in the country.

He said that the opposition has been only demanding an NRO like deal which will not be given at any cost.