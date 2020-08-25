Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-N has decided to call the meeting of Punjab Assembly and the members of Muslim League-N in this regard has submitted the requisition for summoning the meeting by the signatures of Punjab Assembly in the Assembly Secretariat.

Muslim League-N wants to call the meeting for the answers to the questions including the situation of peace and order in the province, situation occurred when former PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz appeared in NAB office and questions with reference to Department of Agriculture and various government departments.

Speaker Punjab Assembly is bound to call the Assembly’s meeting within 14 days after the submission of requisition.