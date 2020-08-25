Share:

ISLAMABAD - The largest opposition party in the National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has released a white paper on two years’ performance of incumbent government and declared that the PTI government has weakened Pakistan through its incompetence, failures and corruption.

The white paper was released by the opposition leader Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in a press conference at his residence at Minister’s enclave in federal capital. Party leaders including Raja Zafarul Haq, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khurram Dastgier Khan, Ahsan Iqbal and Miftah Ismael were also present in the press conference. The opposition leader, while criticising the poor performance of the government, said there was no comparison between the PML-N government and the incumbent government.

He said that in the previous regime the country went forward on all fronts under the leadership of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as, “we improved the infrastructure across the country while also produced enough energy to end countrywide load shedding.

He criticised the government for its failure to provide essential items i.e. wheat and sugar at affordable prices and said that public was forced to take sugar at the rate of Rs.100 per kg, while there was a shortage of wheat even in harvesting season.

He also lambasted the government for increase in petroleum prices and said that the prices of petroleum products had been decreased in international market, however contrary to that the government has increased prices in the country.

He said that it was sheer incompetence of the government that it was unable to provide electricity across the country even when it was available in the system and people were forced to face hours long load shedding.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the rupee had been devalued up to 40 percent but there was no impact on country’s exports which was another example of the failure of the government.

Criticising the government’s failure on economic front, he informed that it was second time in the history of Pakistan that our GDP growth had become negative as earlier it had turned negative only in 1992.

He said that the foreign loans taken by the government in its first two years were equivalent to the amount borrowed by PML-N in its three tenures.

The opposition leader said that the common people were suffering due to the poor policies of the government. He said that the prices of life saving medicine had been increased manifold while the free medicine and free CT scans facility provided in the hospitals of Punjab had also been discontinued.

He said that the representatives of mafias were surrounding the prime minister and some of them were even sitting in the government but National Accountability Bureau (NAB) never bothered to notice them owing to the ‘NAB-Niazi alliance’.

He said that he was not against accountability but witch hunting in the name of accountability was unacceptable. He said that accountability was being used to victimise the opposition alone but nation was witnessing the theatre set up by the government.

He said the business community was scared across the country due to the harassment caused by the government policies while bureaucracy was unwilling to perform in this government. He said that the common man as a result was struggling to make his ends meet.

Shahbaz Sharif also criticised the government for its foreign policy and said the government’s baseless allegations on China Pakistan Economic Corridor had already disturbed our relationships with the neighbouring country but the irresponsible statement of foreign minister regarding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was simply incomprehensible.

Later, the white paper over the performance of the first two years of this government was released to the media which listed the failures and short comings of the government in economy, energy, development, foreign policy, food security, defence and media.