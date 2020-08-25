Share:

ISLAMABAD- Police have arrested eight persons including five women allegedly involved in looting houses and also recovered 20 tola gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in the city and trace those involved in theft case. Following their directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan which included ASI Rana Tasneem and others. This team worked hard and arrested a gang of eight persons including five females looting houses in guise of house maids. Police recovered stolen valuables including 20 tola gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession.