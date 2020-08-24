Share:

There has been no relief for the unfortunate public who continue to purchase sugar for over Rs95/ kg. However, the rhetoric of allegations and counter-allegations, the formation of commissions, and investigations by JIT or FIA has yielded nothing for the public, other than becoming a topic for talk shows. What purpose do various state institutions, funded by taxpayers, serve if they cannot regulate provision of basic food items produced within the country, at an affordable price?

MALIK TARIQ, Lahore.

