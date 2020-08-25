Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party has demanded of Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the statement of federal minister Ghulam Sarwar who has incited people to kill the political opponents.

This demand was made in a press conference held by PPP central information secretary Dr. Nafisa Shah and deputy information secretary Palwasha Khan in Islamabad. Nazir Dhoki was also present on the occasion.

Dr. Nafisa Shah said that using container language, Imran Khan has contaminated political environment of the country. Every field is taking last breath. The aviation minister destroyed the Pakistan International Airlines just by one irresponsible statement. Just one statement of foreign minister annoyed Pakistani friends.

Prime Minister sent Nawaz Sharif abroad and now making hue and cry and says that he will not give him NRO, she said and added that there was no law in the country. One federal minister is openly inciting people of killing political opponents. One Niazi had surrendered in 1971 and another has surrendered Kashmir.

Palwasha Khan said that these people are like “sundis” and the agriculture department should get rid of them. The government has taken loan of 11 billion dollars. People are troubled by price hike and unemployment and Imran Khan says that he has 400 million dollars. The growth rate is in negative first time in the history of Pakistan.

They said that this year unprecedented rainfall has disturbed Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities. NDMA should treat every area equally. PPP has done its work regarding all parties’ conference and the ball is in Shahbaz Sharif’s court because he is the opposition leader and should decide he wants to call APC or not.