ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the brother of Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah. Commiserating with the bereaved family, they prayed for the departed soul. Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz also expressed grief over the death of interior minister’s brother and prayed for the departed soul. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi extended his condolence to the family of Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah, also the President of District Bar Association Nankana.