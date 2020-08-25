Share:

Timergara - The residents of Khat Kalay Ziarat Talash on Monday expressed concern over lack of basic amenities like natural gas, water and electricity and urged the district administration to take immediate steps to address grievances of the masses.

Talking to reporters, residents of the area, former member Village Council Ziarat Talash Sardar Daud, Shafiul Haq, Nawaz Khan, Sardaraz Khan, Bakhtawar, Sultan, Saleem and others complained that the district administration had totally ignored the most backward areas in development schemes.

They said the residents of Khat Kalay Ziarat Talash were deprived of natural gas and water supply schemes beside they are faced with low voltage since long but the district administration was least bothered to resolve the issues.

They said a government water supply scheme was available in the area but most of the residents were deprived of drinking water as the scheme had no water tank and the tail ender houses could barely get a bucket of water.