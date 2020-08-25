Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Abdul Majeed yesterday claimed that the PTI-led government had put the Kashmir issue in the backburner.

Majeed, from the Pakistan People’s Party, said that when Asif Ali Zardari was the President of Pakistan, the Kashmir cause was the priority of the government.

“At that time the Kashmir Committee was active. The parliamentary delegations were highlighting the Kashmir cause all over the world,” he said in a statement issued here.

Majeed claimed that the Kashmiri people were disappointed with the Prime Minister.

He said the Kashmiris regard PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as their hope for the liberation of Kashmir from the clutches of Indian usurpation.

Majeed said that only plebiscite according to the UN resolutions was the solution of Kashmir dispute. India usurped Kashmir but the PTI-led government did not raise voice against the Indian tyranny, he asserted.

The former AJK premier said when Bilawal Bhutto visited Kashmir to express solidarity with the people, the PTI-led government shifted Faryal Talpur from hospital to prison.

“This act was like shredding the national unity but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tolerated this political victimization for Kashmir cause,” he added.

Majeed said the Kashmiris believe like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal will support the Kashmiri people till the end.