Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not compromise on principles and people stand with the government.

During a meeting with provincial energy minister at Governor House, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the government stabilized the economy after tough decisions and now Pakistan’ s image in the world is improving.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that providing relief to the masses is top priority of government. He added they are working on institutional reforms and main focus of the government is to attain long term stability in the country.

Talking about coronavirus pandemic, he said that COVID-19 has been defected with collective efforts; however, he stressed on need of strict implementation of SOP's during Muharram.