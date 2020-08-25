Share:

Punjab government has decided to publically launch Orange Line Metro train project in Lahore in the last week of October this year, private media reported citing sources.

According to sources, the provincial cabinet will give a final nod for the transportation fare of the metro service. "Technical works on the 25-kilometre long route of the Orange Line Metro project has been completed," they said.

During a meeting in January this year, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar decided to forward the operational and maintenance contract of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project to the law department for a legal opinion.

He said that fare would be according to the capacity of the common man and final approval will be given by the Punjab cabinet.

Briefing the meeting, secretary transport said that a Chinese company NORINCO International has won the operational and maintenance contract.