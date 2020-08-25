Share:

islamabad - With the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards just one week away, Roddy Ricch and J Balvin have both pulled out of performing. Ricch, 21 (real name Rodrick Wayne Moore, Jr.) and Balvin, 35 (born José Álvaro Osorio Balvín), have both pulled out. No reason was given for their exit, though Balvin recently revealed he was recovering from COVID-19, and it isn’t immediately clear if the performers will be replaced when the ceremony airs live on MTV on August 30.

‘Unfortunately, J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing,’ a source close to the show told. ‘As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance,’ the source concluded.

The performer lineup currently includes Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma, CNCO and a ‘throwback slot’ occupied by the Black Eyed Peas.