Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Maqsood Anwar on Monday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to defer enforcement of the Point of Sale (PoS) system for one year in order to facilitate business community, which had already been affected by prolonged lockdown due to Corona pandemic.

Addressing a meeting of retailers at Chamber House, he said the FBR issued instructions to all tier-I retailers to integrate with its Point of Sale (Linked Invoicing System) before the deadline i.e. 31st August 2020. He said that business activities were adversely affected due to Corona lockdown, which caused huge financial losses to the business community.

Maqsood termed implementation of the PoS system completely unjust and unfair under the prevailing scenario and demanded deferment of the enforcement for next one year in order to give relief to the financially weaken business community. Praising the issuance of refund payments to business community, he urged the FBR to further accelerate process of release of refund payments to facilitate business community.

The SCCI chief said that business community was playing a pivotal role in economic development of the country, so the government should also take practical steps to facilitate them.

Expressing concern over the raids and arrests of traders on pretext of anti-encroachment drive, he said the traders had always extended cooperation to local administration and adhered with the law and rules.

The district administration should also give due respect to traders’ community while initiation action, he added.