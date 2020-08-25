Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate committee for religious minorities on Monday discussed the increasing number of enforced conversion of religion in Pakistan in recent months.

The meeting was attended by many parliamentarians including Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mizari, Senator Numan Ayaz, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, and Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Shireen Mizari said it was very important to discuss the issue of enforced conversions and enforced marriages of minorities in the country.

She said the cases of enforced conversions were increasing with every passing day in Sindh. There was an active gang in Sindh which was involved in such cruel activities, she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Qibla Ayaz said that such cases with minorities were damaging the image of Pakistan in international community. While citing the verdict of Justice Tasadiq Jilani, Qibla Ayaz said the verdict of regarding minorities was of much importance in which it was said that many cases of marriage between Muslim boys and Hindu girls had been reported frequently.

He said that law enforcement agencies and other relevant departments should take prompt action in this regard and the Sindh government should brief the committee on the matter.

Dr Mukesh Kumar, a representative of minorities in the committee, said that Pakistan would never be able to get rid of FATF blacklist until the matter of enforced conversions was not resolved.

He said that the issue must be resolved today as it was the most important issue which was portraying a wrong and negative image of Pakistan to the rest of the world. He elaborated that Pakistan was likely to face hurdles if the issue was not taken serious.

Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan said the Sindh government should be asked for the details and number of cases in the province. He said the state could not be blamed as individuals were involved in such cases.