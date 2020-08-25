Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today.

According to sources, a meeting has been arranged between the two opposition leaders for which Shehbaz Sharif will visit Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s house at 11 am today.

Sources also informed that the meeting between the two leaders will focus on All Parties Conference (APC) and other important issues. They will also discuss ways to bridge the gap between different opposition parties.

Shehbaz Sharif will also discuss the issues of government’s performance, legislation and uniting the opposition during his meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.