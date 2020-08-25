Share:

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday imposed a rain emergency in the province after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Karachi and other parts of the province.

The chief minister reviewed the rainfall situation at Nursery area in Karachi and directed the chief secretary on the telephone to issue a notification imposing rain emergency in the province.

Murad Ali Shah cancelled holidays of all government employees and directed them to report to their departments. “The city has received heavy rainfall and some low-lying areas have submerged,” said the chief minister as he directed the PDMA to initiate relief activities in the metropolis.

He said that the government would not leave the masses alone at this testing time and he had visited parts of the city to ensure immediate clearing of rainwater from the roads.

Later, Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab also took to Twitter to share the decision of imposing rain emergency in the province.