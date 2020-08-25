Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that some individuals who are sitting on opposition benches had played havoc with state institutions.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday along with Federal Minister Hammad Azhar of Industries and Production, he said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif used to talk as he has come from some other country.

People of Pakistan have rejected them with the power of vote on account of their poor performance. They have only one-point agenda to maximize their assets, said Senator Shibli Faraz and added that these elements were so expert in their tactics that they use to plant their favourites and aides to make money laundering.

The minister said that Shahbaz Sharif and his aides employed every available tactic to rob this country with a sole objective to multiply their assets.

Senator Shibli Faraz also announced that the Universal Health Insurance Program has been introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.

He said that the BRT will prove a successful milestone to resolve transport issues of Peshawar.

Commenting on the alleged corruption of the former government, the minister said that people of Pakistan have to pay for exhorbiant and costly electricity agreements of erstwhile régimes.

He said that PML-N had turned Pakistan into an imported country. He also added that the PML-N government stabilized dollar rate with artificial procedures.

The PML-N government with these artificial undertakings took current account deficit of the country to extreme record making economic instability in the country, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

He also said that energy projects in the erstwhile régimes were inked in haste with the sole objectives to mint commissions.

He said that the PTI government has devised mechanism to ensure provision of electricity to pub on cheap rates.

Speaking on this occasion, Federal Minister Hammad Azhar said world economic institutions downgraded Pakistan’s economy during the PML-N regime.

He said the PTI government had to make tough decisions for economic stability of the country to overcome the alleged corruption of the PML-N regime.

He also said that the foreign exchange reserves have increased in the PTI government and the overall economic situation is moving towards stability.

He also pointed out that in the erstwhile régimes, nobody ever bothered to raise questions on subsidy given to sugar industry.

Pakistan was put on the FATF grey list on account of former governments’ wrong decision and priorities.

During the PML-N regime, Rekodik and Karkey issues surfaced, said Hamamd Azhar and added that whenever action is taken against mafia, they retaliated and reacted to avert action against them.

The mess that two political parties created in this country, is being purged, said Hammad Azhar. It will take some time to address the anomalies resulted on account of the alleged corruption and embezzlements of these political parties in the country, he said.

He also said that Utility Stores witnessed a seven time increase in sale with positive undertakings of the government. He also announced that fix tax for traders on sugar is being reduced.