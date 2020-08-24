Share:

ISLAMABAD-The ministry of water resources has forwarded the summary for the appointment of new member Sindh, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to the Prime Minister for approval.

“A summary for the appointment of member Sindh has been moved to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, for approval and as soon as consent from the PM office is received new member will be appointed,” official source told The Nation here Monday.

Sindh government has submitted a three-member panel for the provincial Member Indus River System Authority (IRSA), the source said. Sindh government has submitted panel of three members for the consideration of member IRSA to the Ministry of Water Resources, however it has recommended Zahid Hussain Junejo for the post, said the source.

Although the federal government has received the Sindh’s government recommendation last month but the appointment for the post is still awaited. The three members panel sent by the government of Sindh included the names of Zahid Junejo, Khalid Haider Memon and Syed Mazher Ali Shah.

In a letter written on July 30, 2020 to Ministry of Water Resources regarding the nomination of Member Sindh IRSA, Sindh Irrigation department said that the provincial Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has duly approved the name of Zahid Hussain Junejo for the appointment as member in the Authority. Zahid Hussain Junejo is retired Chief Engineer (BS-20) irrigation department Sindh

Meanwhile, a notification issued by IRSA said that “In accordance with Ministry of Water Resources notification, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, on completion of his three years term of appointment as member IRSA(Sindh), relinquished the charge of the post of member IRSA Sindh on 24 August 2020.

In term of Section 4(7) of the IRSA Act No.XXII of 1992, the secretary irrigation department, government of Sindh, Karachi will work as member IRSA (Sindh) IRSA w.e.f 24 August till the appointment of regular Member IRSA Sindh, said the notification. It is worth to mention here that Syed Mazhar Ali Shah served as member Sindh IRSA for nine years.

As per the IRSA Act No. XXII of 1992, the Authority shall consist of five members, one each to be nominated by each province. “The first chairman shall be the member nominated by the government of Balochistan to be followed by the nominees of the governments of North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Punjab, Sindh and the federal government and thereafter in that order.

The term of office of the chairman shall be one year and that of a member three years. Any member shall be eligible for re-appointment for one or more term or of such shorter term as the provincial government or, as the case may be, the federal government may decide.