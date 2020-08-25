Share:

Islamabad - Channel 9 has stopped airing The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The network is instead airing reruns of Desperate Housewives - which previously screened on Seven - during Ellen’s usual time slot between 12pm and 1pm. ‘We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced with Desperate Housewives,’ a Nine spokesperson told.

While The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been pulled from Nine’s schedule for the time being, repeats will continue to air on multichannel 9Gem. Discussions between Nine and Warner Bros regarding broadcast rights for the upcoming season, which begins next month, are said to be ‘ongoing’.

The US talk show, which has aired on Nine since 2013, is currently the subject of an internal investigation by Warner Media, after multiple staffers alleged that bullying, racism and sexual harassment were rampant behind the scenes.