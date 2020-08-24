Share:

Thar coal- a beacon of hope and ray of light for poor inhabitants of the deserted region is going to leave some adverse, and inexhaustible environmental impacts on the region. More than 50 per cent of the area’s population is going to bear the environmental effect of the coal project, said Mohammad Ali Shah chairman Fisher Folk Forum a few days ago in a press conference. Constant excavation of underground water will cause acute water shortage in the area and coming generations may suffer. Research undertaken by Paul Winn, an international energy campaigner, spelt out that mine dewatering will have a hefty impact on water supplies, and that tendency will leave 1.65 million people to tolerate water scarcity. Another study revealed that the Thar coal plant is going to cause around 30 thousand deaths in the area due to pollution. The cluster of coal-fired power will directly expose around 100,000 people to intoxicants and poisonous and acidic gases. Moreover, it would also be harmful to peacocks which are the beauty of the acrid desert. The federal and provincial government should look into this matter earnestly. The government can take the assistance of WHO and environmental specialists to contrive this hanging concern.

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA, Sujawal.