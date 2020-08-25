Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Three hours of heavy rainfall that lashed the city and its suburbs on Monday created a flood like situation.

Strong winds uprooted large number of trees and signboards, while all main roads and streets were under two-feet of water while the low-lying areas were under two to three feet of water.

Due to the absence of Municipal Committee’s staff from duties, rainwater could not be drained out, resulting in traffic jams

As soon as the rainfall started, power supply to the city and its outskirts was suspended while several electricity wires were also broken in the storm.

Similarly, several katcha houses inside and outside of the city have now started developing cracks, forcing the inmates to shift to safer locations. The stagnant water made people furious who took to streets and shouted slogans to vent their anger at MCM staff.

Rainwater enters Civil Hospital, govt offices

Water was also accumulated at the premises of Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas as well as government offices, while the surrounding vacant areas of District Headquarters Hospital were also flooded.

City plunged into darkness after sunset as all the markets and bazaars were closed due to power breakdown. Rain has also been reported from Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Naokot, Hingorno, Sindhri, Jhilori, Khaan, Kot Ghulam Muhammad and other areas of the district.

Power supply to the city and surroundings was not restored till the filing of the news.