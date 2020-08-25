Share:

The Secretary of Homeland Security leads the third largest Department of the US government which includes Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Coast Guard, and the Secret Service among others.

US President Donald Trump has nominated the Acting Secretary Chad Wolf as Secretary of Homeland Security.

The president announced the news on Twitter.

Wolf has won support from many Republicans in Congress and the ire of many Democrats by supporting Trump’s initiative to build a wall on the US border with Mexico and an accompanying crackdown on illegal border crossers.

More recently, Wolf responded to Trump’s call for a crackdown on violent anti-police protests in Portland, Oregon, by deploying federal law enforcement officers to protect federally owned facilities.

The nomination requires a confirmation vote in the US Senate.

Earlier this month, the US Government Accountability Office found that Wolf's acting appointment did not meet the procedures outlined in the law. Democrats subsequently called on Wolf to resign.