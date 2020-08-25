Share:

OKARA - City police claimed on Monday to have arrested two persons involved in the abduction of a minor boy. SP investigation Shamsul Haq Durrani told media on Monday that Shahid Latif and Ejaz Ahmed residents of Chak No 27/4L had allegedly kidnapped ten-year-old Sanaullah of the same village. Later, the accused demanded Rs500,000 as ransom for the release of minor. Aslam, the father of Sanaullah paid the ransom amount to the accused and got released his son. Later, Aslam reported the matter to city police which arrested the accused after tracing them. The accused have confessed their crime. The police recovered the ransom amount from them. Accused Shahid Latif is the maternal uncle of Sanaullah.