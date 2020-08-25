Share:

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly cancelled an anticipated tripartite meeting with Israel and the US over a pending F-35 fighter jets sale.

Abu Dhabi cancelled the meeting on Friday in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opposition to selling F-35s to the UAE, news site Axios reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the subject.

Emirati officials have yet to comment on the reported news.

On Aug. 18, the Israeli premier renewed his government's opposition to selling US F-35s and other advanced weapons to countries in the region "including Arab countries that make peace with the State of Israel."

Earlier this month, the UAE and Israel announced a US-brokered agreement to normalize relations, including opening embassies in each other's territory.

The UAE will be the third Arab country to sign a peace agreement with Israel following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Palestinian groups have denounced the UAE-Israel deal, saying it does not serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of Palestinians.

Since 2011, UAE has been seeking to acquire F-35 fighter jets, but the administration of US President Barack Obama refused, while the Trump administration in 2017 agreed to consider Abu Dhabi’s request to enter into initial talks on buying the planes.