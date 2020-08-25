Share:

Islamabad - A wholesome documentary series about life on a Yorkshire farm has topped the lockdown TV rating charts - after Gardener’s World enjoyed its highest viewing figures in a decade in April. Channel 5 show Our Yorkshire Farm was the most-watched programme in a 9pm slot for two weeks in a row, with its ratings surpassing those of BBC police drama Line of Duty on August 11.

The programme, which is currently airing its third series, documents the lives of Amanda and Clive Owen and their nine children at a remote hill farm in the Yorkshire Dales.

The couple run the 2,000-acre tenant farm in Upper Swaledale, manage their flock of around 1,000 sheep and run a B&B on the farm while raising their ‘free-range’ children - whose ages range from 17 to four.

The fourth episode of the latest series - aired on August 11 and filmed before lockdown gained 2.23million live viewers. This surpassed the 2.22million who watched a repeated episode from the first series of Line of Duty on BBC One, with its ratings also topping those of BBC Two, ITV and Channel 4.