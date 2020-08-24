Share:

In Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, the Punjab government had invested more in Metro bus service and Orange Line project for the safe travel of the public. Recently on the 13th of August, 2020 Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated BRT project for Peshawar.

Karachi, being a commercial hub of Pakistan, is deprived of proper public transport. The local buses are in poor condition. The provincial government and the federal government are not on a single page to resolve the problems faced by the public.

I urge the central and provincial government to work together for the betterment of Karachi.

ENGINEER WAQAR BADAR KANDHRO, Larkana