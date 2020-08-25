Share:

ISLAMABAD - Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has decided to double marriage grant for the industrial workers’ daughters, raising it to Rs200,000 from Rs100,000.

It has also enhanced death grant for the deceased workers to Rs600,000 from Rs500,000.

The decision to this effect was taken during the governing body’s meeting held recently, an official of the WWF told APP.

He said rates of grants had not been changed since 2012. However, the government keeping hardships of industrial workers in the view, decided to raise the grants.

The WWF is a subsidiary organisation of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) and has been striving to serve the industrial workers by taking multiple initiatives such as education, housing and health.