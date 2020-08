Share:

Kandhkot - A young woman was killed on the pretext of Karo kari (honour) here in the jurisdiction of Miyani police station on Monday.

According to details, Khalida, 22, daughter of Rasheed Ahmed, was killed in Badani village near Jaam Meeral Sangi.

Police said that she allegedly had illicit relationship with a person which led to her killing.

It further said that the assassin managed to flee after committing the crime. No case was registered till the filing of this report.