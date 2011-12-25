ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday night hosted a dinner in the honour of Chinese State Councillor Dai Bingguo, which was not attended by Chief of Army Staff General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.

However, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Khalid Shameem Wynne, Air Chief Marshal Rao Qamar Suleman and Naval Chief Asif Sandila participated in the dinner.

Prominent among those who attended the reception included Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, President AJK, federal ministers, Senators, MNAs, federal secretaries and other dignitaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of Army Staff Gen Ashfaq Parvaz Kayani had also skipped the reception hosted in honour of Chinese State Councillor Dai Bingguo by prime minister on Friday night.

Sources informed TheNation that absence of the Army Chief from the function hosted in honour of the Chinese dignitary clearly showed that the tension between the two sides still existed and the meeting of Ch Shujaat Hussain with Army Chief had failed to melt the ice.

Sources in the government informed that on Friday PML-Q President Ch Shujaat and Ch Perviaz Elahi had held meetings with both President Zardari and Premier Gilani and in the follow up both of them met Chief of Army Staff Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani in a bid to remove mistrust between the two sides and to narrow down differences but the absence of Gen Kayani from the President’s reception for Chinese dignitary showed that the tension between them was very much there.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Dai Bingguo, State Councillor of China, at a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended among others by Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Senate Chairman Farooq H Naik, Speaker of the National Assembly Fehmida Mirza, Azad Kashmir President Sardar Yaqub, federal ministers, senators, services chiefs, members of the National Assembly, federal secretaries and other dignitaries. The citation read on the occasion said that Mr Dai Bingguo is a member of CPC Central Committee since 1977 and State Councillor since March 2008.

It said Dai Bingguo “has contributed immensely to promote the cause of global peace, security and prosperity in the world. He has also made an outstanding contribution to Pak-China friendship and strategic cooperative partnership. Under his able and dynamic leadership the unique friendship that exists between Pakistan and China continues to touch new heights, blossom and prosper.”

In recognition of his meritorious services to the cause of Pak-China friendship, the President is pleased to confer Hilal-i-Pakistan on Dai Bingguo, the citation said.