



MUZAFFARGARH - In the aftermath of the devastating floods’ disaster, both the national and international non-governmental and welfare organisations played a tremendous role in the rehabilitation and restoration process.

DCO Tahir Khurshid stated this while speaking at the opening of one window operation programme of Development Trust for Community Empowerment (DTCE), a non-governmental organisation here the other day. He said that the trust had received financial grants from the United Nations and European Union and had been playing a remarkable role in the reconstruction of flood-hit areas. On the occasion, DTCE Senior District Coordinator Miss Sajjida Nawaz, EDO (CD) Irfan Sindho, DOCO Jameel Hashmi and other district officers also addressed the ceremony.

In her speech, Miss Sajjida Nawaz said that two development projects each had been initiated in 40 union councils of District Muzaffargarh with the cooperation of United Nation and European Union. She further said that 80 per cent cost would be borne by the UN while the rest 20 per cent would be provided by the CCBs, adding that all development projects in flood-affected areas would be completed soon.

On the occasion, DCO Tahir Khurshid appreciated the role of DTCE for the development of flood affected areas and assured the organisation of all out support on behalf of district administration.