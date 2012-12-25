

BANGALORE- Batting coach and former captain of Pakistan cricket team, Inzamamul Haq has said that Sachin Tendulkar should have announced retirement after the Pak-India series beginning tomorrow (Tuesday).

Inzamam said the early retirement had marked end of a golden period of the game of cricket. “Sachin Tendulkar is a role model for new talent. His lovers would have given a better farewell had he resigned after the series”, said the batsman while talking to a private news channel. Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from One-Day International cricket yesterday, is the most prolific run scorer of 18,426 in ODIs and almost 15,470 in Tests. The legendary batsman has served Indian cricket for more than two decades.