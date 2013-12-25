SADIQABAD - The PPP is united like a rock and also popular among the people under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said its leader from Rahim Yar Khan district.

Ehsanul Haq, the PPP leader from Kacha Bhatta area of the district, said that his party's history was replete with sacrifices, adding that also Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives. It is a party of labourers, the poor and workers, he said.

"The present rulers have disappointed the people," he said talking to the media. He added that the present rulers wanted to bankrupt the country by providing the national youth with loans. He added that they had presented the public with gifts of loans and dearness. They have lost public trust just in the five months of their rule, he said and added that during the last PPP-led government, the poor were financially helped under the Benazir Income Support Programme selflessly and indiscriminately.

However, the present rulers wanted to bankrupt the country through loans, he concluded.