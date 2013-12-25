LAHORE - Hearing a suo motu case against PIC spurious medicine scandal, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the manufacturing company of the killing tablet (Isotab) to enhance the compensation amount for the heirs of the victims.

Heading the bench, Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani observed that since it had been established in inquiries that the tablet manufactured by the pharmaceutical company was the main source of the deaths of cardiac patients, the company was responsible to pay a respectful compensation, even money could not be an alternate for a life. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman were other members of the bench.

Counsel of Efroze Chemicals stated that the company had announced to give Rs300,000 each to heirs of the victims.

The bench, however, rejected the proposal and remarked that the company should pay the compensation equal to the Punjab government (Rs500,000 each).

Justice Nisar observed it was height of cruelty that a patient took medicine for life but got death in the result. The judge said the court will decide the compensation amount if the company failed to do so.