PESHAWAR - Blaming MPA of PK-77 Buner for grabbing the developmental funds of other constituencies, Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Sardar Hussain Babak said that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Provincial Minister Habibur Rahman has diverted all funds to his own constituency of PK-78 and has deprived the backward localities of other constituencies in annual developmental programme.

He said that out of Rs53 million allocated amounts, the minister concerned has shifted more than fifty per cent of the funds to PK-78 and allocated Rs35 million only for PK-78.

Similarly, he said that the amount of other constituencies included Rs8.5 million for PK-77 while Rs9.8 million have been allocated for PK-79, which is insufficient for the developmental projects of the remaining two constituencies.

Leader of ANP and MPA from PK-77 Sardar Hussain Babak said that it is sheer injustice that a specific party is being given due preference in the allocation of funds in the government of PTI.

He said that soon he would nock the door of high court to ensure the due rights of other constituencies. He said in the budget of 2013-14, total allocated amount of the annual development programme was Rs53 million, which needed equal distribution among all three constituencies of the district.

He said that unfortunately MPA PK-78 Habib-ur-Rahman has shifted these projects to his own area. He expressed severe concern over the attitude of MPA who has grabbed the rights of other people. He mentioned that soon he would file writ petition in the Peshawar High Court. When Provincial Minister for Ushar and Zakat Habibur-Rahman Khan was contacted he rejected all these allegations and said that he is doing every thing on need basis. However, he said that during previous ANP government Sardar Hussain Babak constructed 16 higher schools in his own constituencies while only three schools had been given to PK-78, which was also injustice with the people of PK-78 and PK-79. He maintained that he has not grabbed rights of other people and even he has given funds to people who do not belong to his constituencies.