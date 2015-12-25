LAHORE - Nation is celebrating the 139th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, with great enthusiasm.

The Punjab government will observe a national day on the occasion of the Quaid Day. All institutions will remain closed while ceremonies will be organised to remember services of the great leader.

The great Quaid led the Muslims from the front in struggle for independence and despite a frail body and deteriorating health the leader showed an unflinching determination and sincerity for the purpose.

He was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi and did Bar-at-Law from Lincoln’s Inn. He was a notable politician and first Governor General of the newly-born state of Pakistan.

Initially, Jinnah believed that Muslim-Hindu unity in India was possible, but over the years the relationship between the Hindu and Muslim communities had deteriorated to such a point that he accepted that the best way to protect rights of Muslims of subcontinent was through partition.

In 1940, he first suggested the idea of the partition of India to create Pakistan and led negotiations with the British government. This resulted in the partition of India and the creation of the state of Pakistan on 14 August 1947.

In connection with the day, national newspapers have published special supplements to highlight different aspects of Quaid’s life as well as unfold his leadership qualities.

State-run and private TV channels as well as radio channels will also air special programmes on the life of Quaid-e-Azam.

Nazria Pakistan Trust, in collaboration with the Tehrik-e-Pakistan Trust, will hold a special programme to observe Quaid Day. The programme will be held at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehrik-e-Pakistan here at 10:30am today that will be presided over by NPT Chairman Rafiq Tarar.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in his massage on the Quaid Day, has underlined the need for following guiding principles of the Quaid about continuous struggle, honesty and hard work for making Pakistan a welfare state and achieving a respectable status for the country in the comity of nations.

He said that the goal of progress and prosperity of the country could be achieved by rising above sectarian, linguistic and religious prejudices and by elimination of terrorism and extremism.

“All the crises being faced by the country can be overcome by following the principles of a great personality like Quaid-e-Azam,” said the CM.

Shahbaz further said that Pak Army and security institutions were fighting against terrorists and would be successful in rooting out the scourge of terrorism from the country.