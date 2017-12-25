OKARA - A gang of 14 persons was booked for selling vehicles to transporters on bogus documents here the other day.

Local transporters including Saeed Ahmad, resident of Khan Colony; and Naeem Akhtar submitted an application to A-Division police. In their application, they alleged that Latif, resident of Lahore, with the connivance of six accomplices, sold them a Nissan Truck and Hino Truck respectively on bogus documents.

The Motor Registration Authority checked the documents and they were proved bogus. A-Division police registered a case against Latif and 13 of his accomplices and launched investigation.

POWER PILFERERS HELD

Fesco SDO, Farhan Ahmad Khan, raided 42/4L village and arrested a power pilferer, Ilyas. Fesco Depalpur SDO Akram also arrested two power pilferers including Nazar Fareed and Ali Fareed. Cases were registered accordingly.

SUICIDE

A drug-addict committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree. Ijaz, 40, resident of Kohla village, and father of a girl, could not find drugs for several days and therefore, he ended life.

TWO KILLED IN INCIDENTS

Two persons were killed and four others including two women were injured in different incidents of violence and road accidents occurred in suburbs of Kasur district the other day.

According to Raja Jang police, a 20-year-old man, Shafaqat, was shot dead and thrown into fields by unidentified accused at Chak Kharpa village. The police shifted the body to Kasur DHQ Hospital for autopsy and launched investigation.

In another incident, the dead body of a 35-year-old man carrying torture marks was found near Roohi Nullah, Wadana. Mustafabad police shifted the body to the DHQ hospital for post-mortem. Identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.