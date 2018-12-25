Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the preparations for the festivity are at peak, the clerics have stressed their Christian followers to uphold the true spirit of Christmas celebrations and share their moments of happiness with the destitute and needy.

Everyone whether male or female, a Catholic or Protestant, is enthusiastically involved in decorating their houses, churches, schools and most importantly the Christmas tree to give celebrations a perfect finishing on the day of Jesus Christ’s birthday.

Khalid Pervaiz, Bishop United Pentecostal Church, Islamabad said, “Christmas is not mere jubilation. It is all about sharing season’s happiness and blessings with the poor, needy and sick, a true preaching of the Jesus Christ which must be carried as a permanent theme of the event.” He said that it was a day to forget and forgive egos and personal differences to prove that true preaching of Bible were followed in exhibition of pure love with the Jesus.

Brother Imran of St Joseph Cathedral, Lalkurti, Rawalpindi said, “The blessed rich should spread the message of sharing and especially think of those needy who cannot afford even basic amenities and embrace them to mark this big day with gratitude and reverence. Do arrange clothes, food and as much you can to satisfy your souls and fulfil religious obligations.”

A family of Gabriel Sigamony, who has one of the most beautifully decorated tree in the city, said that Christmas celebrations were incomplete without a Christmas tree and setting up the crib as a traditional decoration was used for generations in homes, Churches and places to mark the Christian community’s great day. The tree symbolises a strong connection between Christianity and Christmas and becomes a centre of all celebrations to exhibit the love for the day, Gabriel added.

A teacher of St Merry’s Academy Lalazar Latif Daniel said, “December 25 is day of double celebrations for us being Pakistanis; we celebrate our great Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday and the month’s end brings more joys owing to winter vacations due to which Christmas is celebrated with complete zeal and enthusiasm.”

Francis Fernendaz, a music teacher, said, “People may paint their whole house, purchase new furniture, and almost every Christian family buys a Christmas tree and decorate it in its home.”

The another significance of Christmas is that most often engagement and wedding ceremonies are also planned and arranged in this week of celebrations so that couples could have everlasting memories of their matrimonial life,” a senior citizen Joseph Masih expressing his sentiments said.

A group of young Christian boys at F-8 Islamabad Church said that they spent a whole week of hectic preparations while doing shopping, decorating houses and churches to mark the day in a befitting manner. The young enthusiasts also had purchased a lot of gifts to distribute among poor and deserving to ensure their participation in the event.

A lady Naheed William said, “I have planned to entertain my guests with different culinary delights that include hunter beef, Christmas cake and mutton pulao”. She claimed that she had the tastiest hand known in her family to serve the foodies.

“Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year and be prepared, the best is yet to come,” she wished.