Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan ( CJP ) Saqib Nisar on Tuesday lambasted trhe government to announce a holiday on the birth day of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

As per details, the CJP heard a case related to the legal status of private universities in the country. In the past, Justice Nisar had asked the federal ministers for medics and law to clarify criteria in order to grant charters to academic universities.

However, the ministers could not appear before the court on the public holiday. The top judge sternly remarked, “Call the ministers and tell them to work here [instead of] observing a holiday.”

“We remember him, who put everything at stake to create this country, by taking a day off,” he lamented.