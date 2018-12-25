Share:

LAHORE : ACCA held an event in Faisalabad and Multan based on the theme, ‘Emerging Pakistan: CPEC- Gateway for Progress, Prosperity & Connectivity” to discuss the CPEC initiative and its impact on economic prosperity. The congregation in both the cities was held to deliberate on CPEC and the business opportunities that it will bring across Pakistan.

The discussions revolved around how CPEC will open doors to immense economic opportunities to Pakistan and in this context, the discussion about how it will impact different parts of the country is of paramount importance. Owing to this, an extensive discourse is already underway where different sectors of economy and segments of society are exploring the specific benefits. Thought leaders, academicians, prominent media personalities, representatives from regulatory bodies and experts from the banking and audit sector were in attendance to share their thoughts on ethics and professionalism.

The attendees discussed the role southern part of Punjab province will emerge as one of the most important region in the country after completion of road infrastructure under CPEC. It will give it a center stage linking up-stream and downstream of the country’s supply routes.

