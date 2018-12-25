Share:

Pakistan's ambassador in the United States Ali Jehangir Siddiqui on Tuesday stepped down from his post.

The outgoing ambassador said that during his tenure the trust deficit present between the United States and Pakistan shrunk as both the countries looked for shared ground on diplomatic issues including Afghanistan war.

Siddiqui said that there were some negative tweets in January sent by the US officials in regards to Pakistan but now the situation has come up to the point that US President Donald Trump in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asked for help.

He said that there was no difference in the wordings of the press releases issued by the Pakistani foreign office and secretary of state after the meeting in Pakistan.

"There have been breakthroughs in US-Pakistan relations. Coalition support fund is a separate issue to be addressed.

"Pakistan, as am an important stakeholder, will continue to play role in bringing an end to the Afghan war," he said.

Siddiqui said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will participate in the United Nation's session at the New York, where he is scheduled to meet head of the states and foreign ministers.

"The foreign minister will address UN General Assembly and will meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the request of State Department," he said.

The Pakistani ambassador said that a meeting has been called in the embassy of the overseas Pakistanis to meet the foreign minister.

"The government of Pakistan wants to mobilize the overseas Pakistanis, and wants them to play the role for the progress of the country," Siddiqui said.