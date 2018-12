Share:

LAHORE : Askari Bank Limited and Serene Air have signed an MoU that will enable Askari Mastercard Credit Card customers to avail 15% discount on domestic air travel, starting from January 01, 2019. The MoU was signed by Abid Sattar, President & CE - Askari Bank Limited, and Sohail Gul Khan, CEO – Serene Air. The ceremony was also attended by senior executives of both organizations.